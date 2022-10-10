Hawaii head coach Timmy Chang eager to see more growth from Warriors

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Timmy Chang’s 41st birthday on Sunday was no different from the other 260 days as head coach of the University of Hawaii football team.

“I went to get some W&M burgers on Waialae (Avenue), right next to Saint Louis (School), and then I went to the office,” Chang said. “Our whole staff was there. We spent a couple hours (reviewing videos) and just getting an idea of what we’re going to be going up against” Nevada this coming Saturday.

In the aftermath of Saturday’s 16-14 road loss to San Diego State, Chang and his coaching staff were trying to improve on the Rainbow Warriors’ best collective performance of the season.

“I was proud of the guys and the way they responded,” said Chang, noting former UH defensive end Travis LaBoy provided an emotional pep talk on Friday. “Travis talked about how our culture was when we played (in the early 2000s), and what it mean to be a Warrior, and to play for this state, this community, and for each other. We challenged these guys. Travis challenged these guys. I challenged these guys.”

The Warriors, who entered as 21.5-point underdogs, found their offensive groove in the second half. After completing half of his first-half throws, Brayden Schager was 10-for-14 after the intermission. Schager directed the Warriors’ short-lived, go-ahead drive in the game’s final 2 minutes.

But Schager underthrew on two deep second-half throws when the receivers were ahead of the coverage.

Schager, a second-year Warrior, is adjusting to the new-look offense, which began incorporating run-and-shoot concepts three weeks ago. Schager appears to have solidified the starting job.

“I want to give him every opportunity to succeed,” Chang said. “Playing him and instilling trust in him allows him to play loose and free. … I don’t want Brayden to feel he has to look behind him and know another guy is coming. At the same time, we need him to grow, to make those throws for us.”

Two decades ago, UH’s Nick Rolovich won the starting quarterback’s job, struggled in his first two games, then yielded the spot to Chang. After mastering the run-and-shoot’s concepts, Rolovich came back in 2001 to produce a record-setting season.

“I do want my other (quarterbacks) to develop,” Chang said. “When we’re coaching Brayden, we want the other guys to be in tune and understanding the reads, the other progressions.”

Chang indicated the growing pains will be beneficial in the future. “I want to see my guys keep growing,” Chang said. “I want them to do it over and over until they succeed.”

Chang also praised the Warriors’ defense, which held the Aztecs to 95 yards rushing, or 2.7 yards per carry. SDSU offensive coordinator Jeff Horton told Chang the Aztecs had to change tactics when their running game could not gain traction. Jalen Mayden, who moved from safety to quarterback five days earlier, was 24-for-36 for 322 yards. Mayden completed all five passes, and benefited from a pass-interference call, in the Aztecs’ final drive to set up Jack Browning’s winning 26-yard field goal.

Mayden “made all these throws,” Chang said. “I probably watched the last drive three times, and we’re coming after him. (Defensive coordinator Jacob Yoro) is playing man coverage, going after him. He was fitting the ball in the windows.”

The Warriors returned to Honolulu on Sunday. “Now we’re back home, and now we get to be back at it,” Chang said. “We’re going to get a chance to work. I can’t wait to play these games. I want to see the growth of these guys. I wish we could play 20 more games. I want to keep seeing them grow and play.”