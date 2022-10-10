comscore Hawaii head coach Timmy Chang eager to see more growth from Warriors | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii head coach Timmy Chang eager to see more growth from Warriors

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:15 a.m.

Timmy Chang’s 41st birthday on Sunday was no different from the other 260 days as head coach of the University of Hawaii football team. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard – Oct. 10, 2022

Scroll Up