Sports

NFL Islanders

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:04 a.m.

Marcus Kemp, free agent wide receiver: Was signed to Kansas City’s practice squad along with fellow receiver – and former teammate – Chris Conley this week and could be activated for today’s game against the Raiders. Read more

