NFL Islanders

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Marcus Kemp, free agent wide receiver: Was signed to Kansas City’s practice squad along with fellow receiver – and former teammate – Chris Conley this week and could be activated for today’s game against the Raiders. Read more

UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII

>> Jahlani Tavai, Patriots linebacker: Started at middle linebacker in the shutout of the Lions, sharing the team lead in tackles with five (three of them solo).

>> Marcus Kemp, free agent wide receiver: Was signed to Kansas City’s practice squad along with fellow receiver – and former teammate – Chris Conley this week and could be activated for today’s game against the Raiders.

>> Keith Kirkwood, Saints wide receiver: Was elevated from the practice squad and made the second start of his career in the win over the Seahawks. He was targeted just once, hauling in a pass 2 yards past the line of scrimmage and fighting to gain

2 more yards before being stopped short of a first down.

KAHUKU

>> Alohi Gilman, Chargers safety: Stopped a drive by the Browns with an interception in the end zone with 2 minutes, 55 seconds left. Gilman made his fifth career start at safety and was second on the team with seven tackles, four of them solo.

KAMEHAMEHA

>> Kamu Grugier-Hill, Texans linebacker: Started in the win over Jacksonville and compiled four tackles, three of them solo.

PUNAHOU

>> DeForest Buckner, Colts defensive tackle: Dominated the Broncos in Thursday’s win, starting at defensive tackle and compiling eight tackles (four solo), including two sacks and a forced fumble. He also batted down a pass and played 81 percent of the team’s defensive snaps.

>> Ka’imi Fairbairn, Texans place-kicker: Made both of his field goal tries – from 50 and 51 yards – and tacked on an extra point in the win over the Jaguars. He only had to kick off four times, putting all of them in the end zone.

SAINT LOUIS

>> Nate Herbig, Jets guard: Made his second consecutive start at right guard and contributed to the blowout win over the Dolphins. Herbig’s unit paved the way for 135 rushing yards on 33 carries and quarterback Zach Wilson was sacked twice on 23 dropbacks.

>> Marcus Mariota, Falcons quarterback: Ran for his life in the loss to the Buccaneers, being sacked five times for 37 yards and rushing seven times for 61 yards with a long of 23. He completed 14 of his 25 pass attempts for 147 yards and a touchdown to Olamide Zaccheaus.

>> Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins quarterback: Did not play in the loss to the Jets as he recovers from injury.

>> Tyson Alualu, Steelers defensive lineman: Was the third defensive tackle off the bench behind Cameron Heyward and Montravius Adams in the loss to Buffalo. It is the first time he has come off the bench in successive games since 2020. Alualu is five games away from tying Kurt Gouveia for fourth all time among NFL players born in Hawaii.