Tulsi Gabbard says she’s leaving Democratic Party

Former U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, who ran unsuccessfully for the Democratic nomination for president in 2020, announced today that she is leaving the Democratic Party, which she says is controlled by elitist warmongers.

“I can no longer remain in today’s Democratic Party that is now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness, who divide us by racializing every issue and stoke anti-white racism, actively work to undermine our God-given freedoms enshrined in our Constitution, are hostile to people of faith and spirituality, demonize the police and protect criminals at the expense of law-abiding Americans, believe in open borders, weaponize the national security state to go after political opponents, and above all, are dragging us ever closer to nuclear war,” she said in a video posted on social media today.

Gabbard, 41, served as Hawaii’s 2nd congressional district representative from 2013 to 2021. She also served in the state House of Representatives and the Honolulu City Council, and is a U.S. Army Reserve officer.

Gabbard’s announcement today comes as she also kicks off a new podcast this week, “The Tulsi Gabbard Show.”