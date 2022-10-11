Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 808-529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> The rail line’s final station in Kakaako is scheduled for construction bids in March 2024. The Civic Center station is then scheduled for service in March 2031. A story on Page A1 Sunday was inaccurate.