A simple soup that’s perfect for the fall

A few shelf-stable ingredients — canned pumpkin purée, coconut milk, peanut butter — anchor this simple soup adapted from a long-simmered West African stew. This version is ready in 35 easy minutes, and the optional additions are just that — optional. But if you find yourself with a bit of honey to mix in or yogurt to dollop on top, you’ll have an even more nuanced dish, lightly sweet with heat that doesn’t overstay its welcome.

Spicy Peanut and Pumpkin Soup

Ingredients:

• 2 tablespoons olive oil

• 1 medium onion, peeled and diced (about 1 1/2 cups)

• 4 garlic cloves, smashed

• 1 (1-inch) piece ginger, peeled and chopped

• 1/2 habanero or bird’s eye chile

• 1 (14-ounce) can pumpkin purée

• 3 cups water (or use chicken or vegetable stock)

• 1 (13-ounce) can coconut milk

• 1 tablespoon agave or honey (optional)

• 1/4 cup unsweetened natural peanut butter

• Salt

• 2 tablespoons sliced fresh chives (optional)

• 1/4 cup crème fraîche or yogurt (optional)

Directions:

In a large stock pot, heat oil over medium heat. Add onion, garlic and ginger, and cook, stirring frequently until softened and just beginning to brown around the edges, about 4 minutes. Stir in the chile and pumpkin purée, and whisk in the water or stock. Bring to a boil, reduce the heat and allow to simmer on low, giving an occasional stir, for 20 minutes or until slightly reduced and thickened. Remove the chile after the soup simmers if you don’t care for much spice.

Add coconut milk, agave or honey (if using), and peanut butter to the pot. Using an immersion blender or working in batches in a standing blender, purée the soup until smooth. Season with salt and keep warm over low heat. Do not bring soup up to a simmer or boil at this point. (This reduces the risk of the oils in the peanut butter separating and breaking the soup’s smooth texture.)

Divide soup between bowls, sprinkle with the chives and a dollop of crème fraîche or yogurt, or a drizzle of olive oil to make it vegan. Serve with a warm crusty baguette or chunks of warm sourdough for dipping.

Total time: 35 minutes, serves 4.