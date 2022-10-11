Halloween-themed shows scheduled at WCC’s Imaginarium

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hokulani Imaginarium at Windward Community College is offering an array of Halloween-themed shows through Oct. 29.

The Imaginarium is a high-tech planetarium and multimedia facility that uses 360-degree video projections to create “immersive adventures” for audiences.

Remaining Halloween events include:

>> Stargazing — Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Presenter and storyteller Krissie Kellogg will take viewers through a video tour of the Halloween constellations.

>> “Halloween: Celestial Origins” and “Nightwalk: Haunted Village Tour” will be shown as a double feature: 1 p.m. Oct. 28 (free showing) and 1 p.m. Oct. 29.

“Halloween: Celestial Origins” tells the history of Halloween and explores the night sky and the planets, constellations and stars that will be out on Halloween.

“Nightwalk: Haunted Village Tour” takes viewers through a virtual tour of a haunted graveyard. The 15-minute show features 3D animation.

The Oct. 28 showing is free as part of Windward Community College’s 50th-anniversary celebration.

>> “Mayan Archeoastronomy” and “Nightwalk: Haunted Village Tour” double feature, 2:15 p.m. Oct. 29.

“Mayan Archeoastronomy” incorporates science and mythology to take the viewer on a “poetic journey of the way Mayans have viewed and understood the universe,” a Hokulani news release said. “The visuals give the viewer the impression of being inside a beautifully stylistic painting.”

More details are available on the Hokulani website, aerospace.wcc.hawaii.edu/imaginarium.html. Tickets are $8 general admission; $7 for Windward CC students, staff, military, and seniors 65 and over with ID; and $6 for children ages 4-12. Cash or check only; no credit cards accepted. To make reservations, email dineene@hawaii.edu.