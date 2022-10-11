Hawaii News Halloween-themed shows scheduled at WCC’s Imaginarium By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Hokulani Imaginarium at Windward Community College is offering an array of Halloween-themed shows through Oct. 29. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The Hokulani Imaginarium at Windward Community College is offering an array of Halloween-themed shows through Oct. 29. The Imaginarium is a high-tech planetarium and multimedia facility that uses 360-degree video projections to create “immersive adventures” for audiences. Remaining Halloween events include: >> Stargazing — Wednesday at 7 p.m. Presenter and storyteller Krissie Kellogg will take viewers through a video tour of the Halloween constellations. >> “Halloween: Celestial Origins” and “Nightwalk: Haunted Village Tour” will be shown as a double feature: 1 p.m. Oct. 28 (free showing) and 1 p.m. Oct. 29. “Halloween: Celestial Origins” tells the history of Halloween and explores the night sky and the planets, constellations and stars that will be out on Halloween. “Nightwalk: Haunted Village Tour” takes viewers through a virtual tour of a haunted graveyard. The 15-minute show features 3D animation. The Oct. 28 showing is free as part of Windward Community College’s 50th-anniversary celebration. >> “Mayan Archeoastronomy” and “Nightwalk: Haunted Village Tour” double feature, 2:15 p.m. Oct. 29. “Mayan Archeoastronomy” incorporates science and mythology to take the viewer on a “poetic journey of the way Mayans have viewed and understood the universe,” a Hokulani news release said. “The visuals give the viewer the impression of being inside a beautifully stylistic painting.” More details are available on the Hokulani website, aerospace.wcc.hawaii.edu/imaginarium.html. Tickets are $8 general admission; $7 for Windward CC students, staff, military, and seniors 65 and over with ID; and $6 for children ages 4-12. Cash or check only; no credit cards accepted. To make reservations, email dineene@hawaii.edu. Previous Story On the Move: Janice Ishihara and Carson Schultz