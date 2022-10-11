Kalihi rail construction to start ahead of schedule

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The relocation of utilities along Dillingham Boulevard for the rail project should be underway ahead of schedule at the end of this year, the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation announced Monday. Read more

The relocation of utilities along Dillingham Boulevard for the rail project should be underway ahead of schedule at the end of this year, the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation announced Monday.

Nan Inc. was awarded a $496.3 million contract in late August to execute the utility infrastructure relocation. At the time, the work extending from the corner of Kameha­meha Highway and Laumaka Street to the corner of Dillingham Boulevard and Kaaahi Street was slated to begin in the first quarter of 2023.

Monday’s announcement updated that timeline with construction starting by the end of this year, to be completed by the first quarter of 2026.

The rail project is expected to be completed in 2031 and will run from East Kapolei to Kakaako. The Federal Transit Administration in September approved HART’s plan for a route shortened by about 1.25 miles due to funding constraints. The line previously had been planned to end at Ala Moana Center.

The utility relocation in Kalihi is expected to be one of the most challenging and crucial steps to completing the rail project. It is often referred to as the “mauka shift,” which was a cost-saving measure to reduce the amount of utility line relocation by moving the rail mauka on Dillingham Boulevard.

Nan Inc.’s construction will include relocation for infrastructure such as storm drainage, sanitary sewer, water, gas, electrical and communication lines. The company also will be conducting roadway improvements.

Once the work begins, there will be multiple construction sites operating at once, which will include both daytime and nighttime work. HART anticipates periods of 24/7 construction in some areas as needed.

The construction will cause temporary closures of traffic lanes, sidewalks and on-street parking on the major thoroughfare.

HART is also working on similar utility relocation from Kaaahi Street along Nimitz Highway through the downtown area, and from Hale­kauwila to Cooke streets in Kakaako. Frank V. Coluccio Construction Co. began the downtown utility relocation in August.

There is a monthly virtual community meeting scheduled for the public to ask questions and receive updates from Coluccio about the downtown utility relocation. The next meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, and participants can register at honolulutransit.org.

Monthly virtual informational meetings by Nan about the Dillingham relocation have not yet been scheduled.