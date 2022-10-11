Kalihi rail construction to start ahead of schedule
By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:16 p.m.
The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation announced Monday that relocation of utilities along Dillingham Boulevard for the rail project is running ahead of schedule and should start by the end of the year. The rail guideway soars above Kamehameha Highway near Middle Street as work proceeds toward the railway’s end point in Kakaako.