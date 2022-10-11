comscore Kalihi rail construction to start ahead of schedule | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Kalihi rail construction to start ahead of schedule

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:16 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL CRUSSELL / AUG. 19 The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation announced Monday that relocation of utilities along Dillingham Boulevard for the rail project is running ahead of schedule and should start by the end of the year. The rail guideway soars above Kamehameha Highway near Middle Street as work proceeds toward the railway’s end point in Kakaako.

The relocation of utilities along Dillingham Boulevard for the rail project should be underway ahead of schedule at the end of this year, the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation announced Monday. Read more

