Koloa Landing Resort at Poipu has hired Janice Ishihara as director of group sales. Ishihara has more than 20 years of experience in marketing and sales in the hospitality industry. Ishihara was most recently director of global accounts at HelmsBriscoe, and before that was account director at the Kahala Hotel &Resort.

Mid-Pacific Institute has appointed Carson Schultz as director of planning and design — planning, sustainability and management. Prior to joining Mid-Pacific, Schultz worked at Hawaii Community Development Authority as director of planning and development. He holds a Bachelor of Science in architecture and a Master of Architecture from Washington State University School of Architecture and Construction Management.

———

