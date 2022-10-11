Hawaii Prep World | Sports Prep football Top 10: Kahuku, Punahou, Mililani are 1-2-3 By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 11:20 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! For the first time all season, there is no change in the Star-Advertiser Football Top 10. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. For the first time all season, there is no change in the Star-Advertiser Football Top 10. Kahuku collected all 12 first-place votes to remain at No. 1. The defending Open Division state champions have been a unanimous choice by the panel of coaches and media since Week 2, Aug. 15. A showdown looms Saturday at Carleton E. Weimer Field between Kahuku (7-2, 5-0) and No. 3 Mililani (6-2, 5-0) for first place and top seeding in the OIA Open Division. Punahou remains at No. 2 following a 42-21 win over No. 5 Saint Louis on Saturday. The Buffanblu (6-1, 3-0) clinched the top seed for the ILH Open Division playoffs. They play at Kamehameha this Saturday to close out the regular season. Star-Advertiser Football Top 10 Fared Oct. 10, 2022 Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW 1. Kahuku (12) (7-2, 5-0 OIA Open) 120 1 > won at Moanalua 60-7 > next: vs. Mililani, Saturday 2. Punahou (6-1, 3-0 ILH Open) 108 2 > def. No. 5 Saint Louis 42-21 > next: at Kamehameha, Saturday 3. Mililani (6-2, 5-0 OIA Open) 96 3 > won at No. 6 Kapolei 42-21 > next: at Kahuku, Saturday 4. Campbell (6-2, 4-2 OIA Open) 84 4 > won at Waianae 49-21 > next: bye 5. Saint Louis (3-4, 2-2 ILH Open) 70 5 > lost at No. 2 Punahou 42-21 > next: bye 6. Kapolei (5-3, 2-3 OIA Open) 58 6 > lost to No. 3 Mililani 42-21 > next: at Leilehua, Friday 7. Waipahu (7-1, 6-0 OIA D-I) 35 7 > won at Kailua 26-16 > next: bye 8. ‘Iolani (8-0, 5-0 ILH D-I) 30 8 > def. Damien 42-13 > next: vs. Pac-Five, Friday 9. Lahainaluna (7-0, 6-0 MIL) 20 9 > def. KS-Maui 35-7 > next: vs. Baldwin, Friday 10. Aiea (6-2, 4-1 OIA D-I) 17 10 > won at Castle 52-35 > next: at Farrington, Friday Also receiving votes: Konawaena 8, Kamehameha 4, Moanalua 4, Nanakuli 2, Waianae 2, Farrington 1, Maui 1. Previous Story Hawaii head coach Timmy Chang eager to see more growth from Warriors Next Story Scoreboard – Oct. 11 , 2022