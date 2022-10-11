Prep football Top 10: Kahuku, Punahou, Mililani are 1-2-3

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

For the first time all season, there is no change in the Star-Advertiser Football Top 10. Read more

For the first time all season, there is no change in the Star-Advertiser Football Top 10.

Kahuku collected all 12 first-place votes to remain at No. 1.

The defending Open Division state champions have been a unanimous choice by the panel of coaches and media since Week 2, Aug. 15. A showdown looms Saturday at Carleton E. Weimer Field between Kahuku (7-2, 5-0) and No. 3 Mililani (6-2, 5-0) for first place and top seeding in the OIA Open Division.

Punahou remains at No. 2 following a 42-21 win over No. 5 Saint Louis on Saturday. The Buffanblu (6-1, 3-0) clinched the top seed for the ILH Open Division playoffs.

They play at Kamehameha this Saturday to close out the regular season.

Star-Advertiser Football Top 10 Fared

Oct. 10, 2022

Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW

1. Kahuku (12) (7-2, 5-0 OIA Open) 120 1

> won at Moanalua 60-7

> next: vs. Mililani, Saturday

2. Punahou (6-1, 3-0 ILH Open) 108 2

> def. No. 5 Saint Louis 42-21

> next: at Kamehameha, Saturday

3. Mililani (6-2, 5-0 OIA Open) 96 3

> won at No. 6 Kapolei 42-21

> next: at Kahuku, Saturday

4. Campbell (6-2, 4-2 OIA Open) 84 4

> won at Waianae 49-21

> next: bye

5. Saint Louis (3-4, 2-2 ILH Open) 70 5

> lost at No. 2 Punahou 42-21

> next: bye

6. Kapolei (5-3, 2-3 OIA Open) 58 6

> lost to No. 3 Mililani 42-21

> next: at Leilehua, Friday

7. Waipahu (7-1, 6-0 OIA D-I) 35 7

> won at Kailua 26-16

> next: bye

8. ‘Iolani (8-0, 5-0 ILH D-I) 30 8

> def. Damien 42-13

> next: vs. Pac-Five, Friday

9. Lahainaluna (7-0, 6-0 MIL) 20 9

> def. KS-Maui 35-7

> next: vs. Baldwin, Friday

10. Aiea (6-2, 4-1 OIA D-I) 17 10

> won at Castle 52-35

> next: at Farrington, Friday