Scoreboard – Oct. 11 , 2022

Calendar

Today

BOWLING

ILH girls: Maryknoll vs. Sacred Hearts; ‘Iolani vs. Kamehameha; Punahou vs. Mid-Pacific; Damien vs. Pacific Buddhist Academy; Island Pacific vs. Hanalani. Matches start at 4:30 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Division I girls: double-elimination tournament–Kamehameha at Mid-Pacific; Punahou at ‘Iolani; games start at 5 p.m.

OIA Division II girls: playoffs, first round, Aiea vs. Castle; 5:30 p.m.; Kaimuki vs. Waipahu, to follow. Matches at Castle.

OIA White Division I girls: playoffs, final, Kapolei/Kahuku winner vs. Moanalua/Mililani winner, 5:30 p.m. at McKinley.

OIA White Division II girls: playoffs, final, Aiea/Anuenue winner vs. Castle/Pearl City winner, 5:30 p.m. at Radford.

WATER POLO

ILH boys Division I: Punahou at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.

ILH boys Division II: Punahou at ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

BOWLING

ILH boys: Assets vs. Saint Louis; Kamehameha vs. Hawaii Baptist; Punahou vs. Maryknoll; Mid-Pacific vs. Damien; ‘Iolani vs. Hanalani. Matches start at 4:30 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center.

VOLLEYBALL

PacWest women: Dominican vs. Chaminade, 7 p.m. at McCabe Gym.

PacWest women: Holy Names vs. Hawaii Hilo, 7 p.m. at Vulcan Gymnasium.

OIA Division I girls: playoffs, first round. At Farrington: Kalaheo vs. Waianae, 5:30 p.m.; Campbell vs. Farrington, to follow. At Kapolei: Radford vs. Kalani, 5:30 p.m.; Roosevelt vs. Kapolei, to follow.

OIA Division II girls: playoffs, semifinals, Kaimuki/Waipahu winner vs. Kailua, 5:30 p.m.; Aiea/Castle winner vs. Waialua, to follow. Matches at Waialua.