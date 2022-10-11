Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – Oct. 11 , 2022 Today Updated 9:08 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Calendar Today BOWLING ILH girls: Maryknoll vs. Sacred Hearts; ‘Iolani vs. Kamehameha; Punahou vs. Mid-Pacific; Damien vs. Pacific Buddhist Academy; Island Pacific vs. Hanalani. Matches start at 4:30 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center. VOLLEYBALL ILH Division I girls: double-elimination tournament–Kamehameha at Mid-Pacific; Punahou at ‘Iolani; games start at 5 p.m. OIA Division II girls: playoffs, first round, Aiea vs. Castle; 5:30 p.m.; Kaimuki vs. Waipahu, to follow. Matches at Castle. OIA White Division I girls: playoffs, final, Kapolei/Kahuku winner vs. Moanalua/Mililani winner, 5:30 p.m. at McKinley. OIA White Division II girls: playoffs, final, Aiea/Anuenue winner vs. Castle/Pearl City winner, 5:30 p.m. at Radford. WATER POLO ILH boys Division I: Punahou at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m. ILH boys Division II: Punahou at ‘Iolani, 5 p.m. WEDNESDAY BOWLING ILH boys: Assets vs. Saint Louis; Kamehameha vs. Hawaii Baptist; Punahou vs. Maryknoll; Mid-Pacific vs. Damien; ‘Iolani vs. Hanalani. Matches start at 4:30 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center. VOLLEYBALL PacWest women: Dominican vs. Chaminade, 7 p.m. at McCabe Gym. PacWest women: Holy Names vs. Hawaii Hilo, 7 p.m. at Vulcan Gymnasium. OIA Division I girls: playoffs, first round. At Farrington: Kalaheo vs. Waianae, 5:30 p.m.; Campbell vs. Farrington, to follow. At Kapolei: Radford vs. Kalani, 5:30 p.m.; Roosevelt vs. Kapolei, to follow. OIA Division II girls: playoffs, semifinals, Kaimuki/Waipahu winner vs. Kailua, 5:30 p.m.; Aiea/Castle winner vs. Waialua, to follow. Matches at Waialua. Previous Story Stephen Tsai: If not for his dream job becoming available, Chang could have been at Nevada Next Story Television and radio – Oct. 11 , 2022