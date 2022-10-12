Man, 43, indicted in fatal Kaimuki stabbing

An Oahu grand jury on Tuesday indicted a 43-year-old man in the Oct. 5 stabbing death of Otil Oiterong, 32 under a bridge in Kaimuki.

Welden Manuel was charged with one count of second-degree murder. Bail was set at $1 million.

Manuel remains in custody at the O‘ahu Community Correctional Center awaiting trial.

Manuel is accused of stabbing Oiterong to death following an argument under a bridge near Kapiolani Boulevard. Police arrested him a short time later at nearby Kaimuki High School.

Second-degree murder is punishable by life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm said in a written statement: “This kind of violent and dangerous behavior has no place in Honolulu and we will hold Manuel to account for this horrific crime.

“HPD is to be commended for its quick work apprehending Manuel and its diligent investigation that made this indictment possible,” he added.