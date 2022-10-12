comscore Pro-Russia hackers targeted airport websites, state says | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Pro-Russia hackers targeted airport websites, state says

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Hawaii Office of Homeland Security and Office of Enterprise Technology Services are working to respond to a hacking incident on the websites of Hawaii airports that is “possibly linked to similar incidents across the country” carried out by the Russia- based hacker group Killnet, according to a Tuesday media release. Read more

