Chang gives Brayden Schager keys to the UH offense

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

After proving his driving skills, quarterback Brayden Schager has been given the keys to the University of Hawaii football team’s offense. Read more

After proving his driving skills, quarterback Brayden Schager has been given the keys to the University of Hawaii football team’s offense.

Schager, a second-year Rainbow Warrior, has earned the “QB1” label ahead of Saturday’s game against Nevada at the Ching Complex.

When the Warriors began to incorporate run-and-shoot concepts three weeks ago, there was the internal debate whether Schager would benefit more as an on-field participant or sideline auditor.

“I want to give him every opportunity to succeed,” head coach Timmy Chang said of the learn-on-the-job appointment. “Playing him and instilling trust in him allows him to play loose and free. … I don’t want Brayden to feel he has to look behind him and know another guy is coming. At the same time, we need him to grow, to make those throws for us.”

Of his defined role, Schager said, “it’s a good thing to hear. But it’s the same thing for me. I’ve got to keep working, and continue to work hard every single day.”

In Saturday’s 16-14 road loss to San Diego State, Schager experienced what Chang described as a “tale of two halves.” In the first half, Schager was 10-for-20 for 60 yards, leading the Warriors to 114 yards in six possessions. After the intermission, Schager was 10-for-14 for 136 yards. For the first time this season, Schager appeared confident in evading pressure to throw on the run, re-enter the pocket or scramble. He also seized the huddle, delivering the Warriors to the go-ahead touchdown with 1:19 to play.

“It was definitely time,” said Schager, who admittedly deferred to more experienced players last year. “It was time for me to grow into my leadership role, and try to build upon my leadership, and get better at that. It comes with time.”

With two-time captain Chevan Cordeiro’s transfer to San Jose State at the end of the 2021 regular season, Schager was among the Warriors organizing players-only workouts during the offseason. Those reps helped Schager bond with the receivers — a useful partnership in the adjustment to the run-and-shoot. The scheme requires the quarterback to be in sync with the receivers, who are choosing routes based on the coverage.

“At quarterback, you have to see everybody on the field,” Schager said. “You have to see all 11 (defenders), see what everybody is doing. It comes with time, being able to see that. It’s being in the film room, and getting reps.”

Tiger Ellison is the original author of the run-and-shoot. Mouse Davis edited Ellison’s manuscript to create his version of the system. June Jones, Saint Louis School coaches Ron Lee and Cal Lee, and record-setting UH quarterbacks Nick Rolovich and Chang are widely believed to have the best grasp of Davis’ schemes. Schager said all the UH quarterbacks have studied the video archives of the Davis-influenced offense.

“We definitely watch the old Hawaii films, from Timmy and Rolo to Cole McDonald,” Schager said. “We’ve been trying to incorporate some of those concepts. It’s been good to look at (the videos). They had a lot of success. We want to try to repeat that.”

Schager said it also is beneficial to study defenses with Chang and offensive coordinator Ian Shoemaker.

“He’s been in there a lot with us the past couple weeks,” Schager said of Chang. “He teaches the quarterbacks a lot of different things. All the quarterbacks have been able to see it from his perspective. He threw for a ton of yards, so he knows what he’s talking about. It’s good to hear from him.”