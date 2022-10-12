Hawaii Grown Report: Former Saint Louis teammates earn conference honors
By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:23 p.m.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel warmed up before the Texas game in Dallas last Saturday. Gabriel was recovering from a concussion against TCU on Oct. 1 and did not play against Texas. He said he expects to play this Saturday.
WISCONSIN ATHLETICS
Wisconsin safety Kamo‘i Latu earned his first Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week award.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Quarterback Chevan Cordeiro, above, became the first San Jose State football player to win back-to-back player of the week honors.