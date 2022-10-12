comscore Hawaii Grown Report: Former Saint Louis teammates earn conference honors | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Grown Report: Former Saint Louis teammates earn conference honors

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:23 p.m.
  Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel warmed up before the Texas game in Dallas last Saturday. Gabriel was recovering from a concussion against TCU on Oct. 1 and did not play against Texas. He said he expects to play this Saturday.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel warmed up before the Texas game in Dallas last Saturday. Gabriel was recovering from a concussion against TCU on Oct. 1 and did not play against Texas. He said he expects to play this Saturday.

  Wisconsin safety Kamo'i Latu earned his first Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week award.

    WISCONSIN ATHLETICS

    Wisconsin safety Kamo‘i Latu earned his first Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week award.

  Quarterback Chevan Cordeiro, above, became the first San Jose State football player to win back-to-back player of the week honors.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Quarterback Chevan Cordeiro, above, became the first San Jose State football player to win back-to-back player of the week honors.

They were teammates in high school and now they’re winning major conference awards in different parts of the country. Read more

