Scoreboard – Oct. 12 , 2022

CALENDAR

Today

BOWLING

ILH boys: Assets vs. Saint Louis;

Kamehameha vs. Hawaii Baptist; Punahou vs. Maryknoll; Mid-Pacific vs. Damien;

‘Iolani vs. Hanalani. Matches start at 4:30 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center.

VOLLEYBALL

PacWest women: Dominican vs.

Chaminade, 7 p.m. at McCabe Gym.

PacWest women: Holy Names vs. Hawaii Hilo, 7 p.m. at Vulcan Gymnasium.

OIA Division I girls: playoffs, first round. At Farrington: Kalaheo vs. Waianae, 5:30 p.m.; Campbell vs. Farrington, to follow. At Kapolei: Radford vs. Kalani, 5:30 p.m.; Roosevelt vs. Kapolei, to follow.

OIA Division II girls: playoffs, semifinals, Kaimuki/Waipahu winner vs. Kailua, 5:30 p.m.; Aiea/Castle winner vs. Waialua, to

follow. Matches at Waialua.

THURSDAY

BOWLING

ILH girls: Hawaii Baptist vs. Kamehameha; Damien vs. Punahou; Mid-Pacific vs.

Maryknoll; Pacific Buddhist Academy vs. Sacred Hearts; ‘Iolani vs. Island Pacific. Matches start at 4:30 p.m. at Hickam

Bowling Center.

OIA East: 5 p.m. at K-Bay Lanes.

SOCCER

PacWest: Holy Names vs. Chaminade, women at 10 a.m.; men at 12:30 p.m. Games at Saint Louis School.

VOLLEYBALL

PacWest women: Dominican vs. Hawaii Pacific, 7 p.m. at St. Francis School’s Shark Tank.

ILH Division I girls: double-elimination tournament, Kamehameha at Punahou,

5 p.m.

ILH Varsity II girls: Tournament, St.

Andrew’s at Hanalani, 5 p.m.; La Pietra at Sacred Hearts, 5 p.m.; Hawaiian Mission at Maryknoll, 6 p.m.; Christian Academy vs. University, 6:30 p.m. at Hanalani.

OIA Division I girls: playoffs, quarterfinals. At Kahuku: Campbell/Farrington winner vs. Leilehua, 5:30 p.m.; Kalaheo/Waianae

winner vs. Kahuku, to follow. At Mililani:

Roosevelt/Kapolei winner vs. Moanalua, 5:30 p.m.; Radford/Kalani winner vs.

Mililani, to follow.

WATER POLO

ILH boys: Division II: Kamehameha at Punahou, 5 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani,

5 p.m. Division I: Kamehameha at Punahou, 6 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.

ILH

Division I girls

Double-elimination tournament

Tuesday

Kamehameha def. Mid-Pacific 25-11,

25-18, 25-23

‘Iolani def. Punahou 25-22, 23-25, 25-20, 28-26

Division II girls

Tournament for final state tournament berth

First Round

Tuesday

Hawaiian Mission def. Island Pacific 26-24, 25-19, 25-22

Christian Academy def. Assets 25-10,

25-8, 25-6

Division III girls

Playoff for Championship

Tuesday

La Pietra def. St. Andrew’s 25-14, 21-25, 23-25, 25-20, 15-12

OIA

White Division I girls

Semifinals

Monday

Kahuku def. Kapolei 25-17, 25-17

Mililani def. Moanalua 25-18, 26-27, 15-8

White Division II girls

Semifinals

Monday

Anuenue def. Aiea 25-20, 24-25, 15-5

Castle def. Pearl City 25-17, 25-19

JV Division I girls

Semifinals

Monday

Moanalua def. Kapolei 25-13, 25-11

Mililani def. Kahuku 25-22, 20-25, 15-12

JV Division II girls

Semifinals

Monday

Castle def. Waipahu 25-16, 23-25, 16-14

Waialua def. Kailua 19-25, 25-16, 15-11

BIIF

Tuesday

Girls Varsity

Kamehameha-Hawaii def. Christian Liberty 25-1, 25-6, 25-6

Girls JV

Kamehameha-Hawaii def. Christian Liberty 25-4, 25-7

ILH

At Hickam Bowling Center

Tuesday

Girls Varsity

Sacred Hearts 3, Maryknoll 0

‘Iolani 2, Kamehameha 1

Punahou 2, Mid-Pacific 1

Damien 2, Pacific Buddhist Academy 1

Hanalani 3, Island Pacific 0

High game/series—SHA: Reina

Moriguchi 179/441. Mary: Cerena Arocha 164/Marley Spencer 369. Iol: Stacy Lieu 198/Rebecca Iha 569. KS: Haydyn Ideue 216/538. Pun: Lindsay Minami 172/455. MPI: Caitlyn Chang 200/557. DMS:

Katelyn Yang 162/401. PBA: Mari Miyasato 167/443. Han: Charis Shimabukuro 189/Devyn Zizzo-Kaleo 365. IPA: Leianna Babas 112/Zavry Nelson 304.

Girls JV

Punahou-G 3, Sacred Hearts 0

Kamehameha 2, ‘Iolani-B 1

Punahou 3, Mid-Pacific (forfeit)

ILH

Tuesday

Boys Varsity I

Punahou 7, ‘Iolani 2. Goal scorers—Pun: Stryker Scales 4, Emile Labrador 2, Wyatt Williamson. Iol: Reef Hangai, Noah

Scherman.

Boys Varsity II

Punahou 16, ‘Iolani 1. Goal scorers—Pun: Kodai Eskin 2, Blake Garlin 2, Aka

Pietsch 2, Dylan McManus, Bao Jones, Lochlain Keenan, Tyler Lau, Henry Reppun, Jeffrey Ferrer, Ryson Garcia, Kala`i Shipman, William Ancheta, Gabriel Stefanov. Iol: Vance Maeshiro.