Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

City Council votes must not be for sale; Community needs help to keep vandals away; We don’t need to spend $350M for new stadium. Read more

The article, “Tower plan aims high” (Star-Advertiser, Oct. 11), detailed that developer Kobayashi Group LLC will be seeking City Council approval of variances that the city’s Department of Planning and Permitting “valued at close to or over $40 million” plus fee exemptions for “over $7 million.”

These variances would put a 400-foot condo tower in Moiliili that exceeds the height limit by 250 feet and building density restriction by 450%.

When the Council considers the request, it is important that Council members who have received campaign donations from the Kobayashi Group, and/or its affiliates, recuse themselves.

Council Chair Tommy Waters has received campaign contributions from BlackSand Capital. B.J. Kobayashi is the CEO of BlackSand and a principal owner of Kobayashi Group.

Honolulu City Council votes must not be for sale.

Mark Brown

Ala Moana

Community needs help to keep vandals away

It’s small wonder that park vandalism is a problem (“City urges more park activities to curb vandalism,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 10).

Here at Pokai Bay we have a homeless individual who sleeps in the park and devotes his life to destroying public property. We know him by name. He is back on the street in a day or so despite multiple arrests.

The prosecutors and judges involved are as guilty as he is. The police don’t want to bother with it because he just gets turned loose again.

The community here goes to great lengths to keep our parks and streets clean. I am talking about daily trash cleanup, painting out graffiti, and phoning in homeless squatters that invade. It would be good to have support from the criminal justice system.

Dan Carpenter

Waianae

City wastes our money fixing up ‘black holes’

In response to “City urges more park activities to curb vandalism” (Star-Advertiser, Oct. 10): I find it reprehensible that we continue to fund “black holes” that cost taxpayers hundreds if not millions of dollars that otherwise could be better spent.

The city’s Department of Enterprise Services removed the Kuhio surfboard lockers after two arson attacks that left residents, who paid rent, without a place to store their boards. This deprived citizens the use of a revenue- generating facility for the city.

Yet the government is willing to continue to shell out money to repair facilities that don’t generate funds and are constantly being vandalized by the very people who benefit from the use of those facilities? Those same people who most likely don’t pay taxes in the first place?

What is wrong with our system of government that allows this type of fiscal irresponsibility? When are we going to see a government that cares about its responsible and respectful citizens and quit pandering to the uncaring and disrespectful?

Aloha only goes so far when it’s obviously taken advantage of.

Theresa Strange

McCully

We don’t need to spend $350M for new stadium

It would certainly be nice to have a new stadium. However, I question the reasonableness of spending $350 million of Hawaii taxpayers’ hard-earned money on something that would benefit such a minute percentage of the taxpayers (“Private financing not needed to build new Aloha Stadium, Gov. David Ige says,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 22).

Spend $350 million to accommodate an additional 10,000 fans for seven home games a year? Really? Let’s expand the stadium at the University of Hawaii campus to seat 15,000 (to meet the Division I minimum) and call it done.

When Aloha Stadium was built, the main tenant was the Hawaii Islanders, who played 140-plus games each year, with a substantial number of them being home games.

Some would say there is a need for a venue to accommodate huge concerts. For how many nights each year? At a cost to taxpayers of $350 million? Really?

We really need to step back and think: Does this pass the reasonableness test? All you taxpayers, please weigh in on this. It’s your money being spent, plus more for maintenance every year in perpetuity.

Doug Tonokawa

Kailua

Build a Hawaiian-style Snapdragon Stadium

We road-tripped to watch our University of Hawaii Warriors almost beat San Diego State at Snapdragon Stadium (“Heartbreaking finish for Hawaii in loss at San Diego State,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 9).

It was so much fun. Snapdragon Stadium allowed tailgating and the San Diego fans showed a lot of class. The food, sound system and big screens were amazing. We also got to see the Los Angeles Rams game at SoFi Stadium.

Hawaii could use these stadiums as models of what we could have here. The state could sign up for the Mega Millions lottery to help pay for it.

Hard-working Hawaii people deserve a high-technology sports stadium.

Go, Warriors!

Brad Thiessen

Hawaii Kai

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter