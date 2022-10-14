Man, 71, in serious condition after head-on collision in Wahiawa

A 71-year-old man is in serious condition following a head-on collision between two cars on Thursday afternoon, according to Emergency Medical Services.

EMS responded to the call at about 1 p.m. Thursday at a stretch of Kamehameha Highway near Plantation Road in Wahiawa.

Paramedics treated the man and transported him in serious condition to a local trauma facility.

Two female patients at the scene, ages 17 and 46, were in stable condition and declined treatment or transport to the hospital, EMS said.