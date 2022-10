Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The release of the annual Strive HI academic performance data coincides well with a new opportunity for public feedback. The state Board of Education is conducting its first series of “community engagement” meetings to gauge how well the public thinks the education system “is meeting the needs of students, families, schools and communities.” Read more

The series continues at 6 p.m. Monday at Kailua High School cafeteria. Each school complex gets a slot (see boe.hawaii.gov). There’s a lot to engage about.