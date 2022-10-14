Chaminade women’s soccer edges Holy Names

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Savannah Breeze Miranda scored in the 88th minute, giving the Chaminade women’s soccer team a 2-1 victory over Holy Names on Thursday at Saint Louis Field.

Miranda scored off a feed from Clara Slate-Liu, burying the shot from 25 yards out into the upper right shelf. The win keeps Chaminade (6-3-1, 3-0-1 PacWest) undefeated in conference play. The Silverswords drew first blood in the 41st minute, when Isabella Narvaez scored off a penalty kick. Devin Lozano evened the score for Holy Names (6-6, 0-4) in the 66th minute, also off a penalty kick.

>> The men’s soccer team lost 3-1 to Holy Names. The teams traded goals in the first half, with Erik Arias scoring for Holy Names (5-3-3, 3-1) and Owen Caba for Chaminade (1-5-2, 1-2-1). Holy Names added a pair of scores in the second half.