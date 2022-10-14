comscore Chaminade women’s soccer edges Holy Names | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Chaminade women’s soccer edges Holy Names

  By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:22 p.m.

Savannah Breeze Miranda scored in the 88th minute, giving the Chaminade women’s soccer team a 2-1 victory over Holy Names on Thursday at Saint Louis Field. Read more

