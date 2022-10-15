comscore Editorial: Health care for veterans | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Health care for veterans

  • Today
  • Updated 6:08 p.m.

It was enlightening, and helpful, to have Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough in town recently, to air the range of health-care issues faced by veterans in Hawaii. But it also was dispiriting to hear of frustrations faced on many fronts. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: City needs more from developer

Scroll Up