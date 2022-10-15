Veterans Affairs Pacific Island System celebrates 25 years of service
By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:16 p.m.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
At top, Dr. Adam Robinson Jr., director of the Veterans Affairs Pacific Islands Health Care System, spoke Friday at a celebration for the 25th anniversary of the Center for Aging, on the Spark M. Matsunaga Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center campus, below.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Veteran Norman Canino, above, drummed to “Low Rider” with other vets and staff members. The drums are part of a music therapy program used at the center.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, Jesse Sotelo, left, and Nancy Strach spoke at the anniversary celebration.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
The Veterans Affairs Pacific Islands Health Care System provides nursing home care as well as other health care services for senior veterans. At top, veterans who live at the center attended Friday’s event.