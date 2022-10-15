comscore GAME DAY BLOG: Hawaii football team vs. Nevada | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
GAME DAY BLOG: Hawaii football team vs. Nevada

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 6:29 pm
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii running back Dedrick Parson rushed for 38 yards and scored on a 1-yard TD run on the Rainbow Warriors’ opening drive of the game against Nevada tonight at Ching Complex.

    Hawaii running back Dedrick Parson rushed for 38 yards and scored on a 1-yard TD run on the Rainbow Warriors’ opening drive of the game against Nevada tonight at Ching Complex.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The Hawaii football team takes the field for its home game against Nevada tonight at Ching Complex.

    The Hawaii football team takes the field for its home game against Nevada tonight at Ching Complex.

Editor’s Note: Bookmark this page for live updates from the game. Tweets below will automatically refresh.

——

After a bye and two road games, the University of Hawaii football team is back at the Ching Complex, playing host to Nevada in a Mountain West contest.

Timmy Chang coached Nevada’s receivers and tight ends for five years before returning to UH as head coach in January. Chang was a record-setting quarterback for the Rainbow Warriors in the early 2000s. The Warriors are 1-5 and 0-1 in the Mountain West this season.

Three weeks ago, the Warriors began incorporating run-and-shoot concepts to their offense. Chang ran those plays as a standout quarterback at Saint Louis School and UH. The plays call for receivers to choose their routes based on the defensive coverage. Quarterback Brayden Schager, a second-year Warrior from Dallas, will be making his third consecutive start.

Nevada scrambled to fill its roster and coaching staff after Jay Norvell resigned last December to accept the head coaching job at Colorado State. Several Wolf Pack players entered the transfer portal, with several following Norvell to the Fort Collins, Colo.. campus. Nevada entered the season with 50 newcomers.

A familiar holdover is running back Toa Taua, who has rushed for 413 yards and four touchdowns in the past four meetings between the teams. In games played in Hawaii, Taua is averaging 128.5 yards (or 6.8 yards per carry). Taua and Devonte are a 1-2 combo at running back. Both represented Nevada at the league’s media day in July.

Nevada has lost four in a row to fall to 2-4 overall and 0-2 in the Mountain West. Two weeks ago, Air Force scored on each of its eight full possessions.

 

 

