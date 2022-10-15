Hawaii rides its running game to roll Nevada 31-16

Dedrick Parson rushed for 136 yards and three touchdowns and Timmy Chang earned his first win as Hawaii head coach against a FBS opponent with a 31-16 victory over his old team, Nevada, tonight at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletic Complex.

Brayden Schager threw a 48-yard touchdown pass to Zion Bowens and Hawaii’s defense played well for the second week in a row to improve to 2-5 overall and 1-1 in Mountain West Conference play.

John Tuitupou’s strip-sack of Nevada quarterback Nate Cox was recovered by Kolby Wyatt with 4:10 remaining to put the game away.

After giving up at least 45 points in its first four games against FBS opponents, Hawaii has held its first two conference foes to 16 points each.

Nevada running back Toa Taua was held to 23 rushing yards on 12 carries and Nevada finished with only 89 yards on the ground in 28 attempts.

Tylan Hines added 70 rushing yards on 12 carries for UH, which featured a heavy diet of runs in the second half to tally 223 yards in the game on the ground.

Parson scored on touchdown runs of 1, 9 and 2 yards as Hawaii never trailed in the game. Matthew Shipley put the final touches on the win with a 27-yard field goal with 1:37 to go.

Cox finished 22-for-37 for 188 yards for Nevada and ended up as its leading rusher with 52 yards on six carries.

Up next for Hawaii is a road game at Colorado State next Saturday.