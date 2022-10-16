Fire causes $20K in damage to Kauai Kailani unit

Kauai firefighters extinguished a building fire that caused an estimated $20,000 in damage to its structure and contents in Waipouli Friday afternoon. No injuries were reported.
According to a preliminary report, firefighters were dispatched at approximately 2:45 p.m. Friday to a structure fire on Kuhio Highway, according to a news release. The Lihue, Kaiakea and Kapaa fire stations along with Rescue 3, the Fire Prevention Bureau and the on-duty battalion chief responded.
Upon arrival, they found black smoke emanating from a unit at Kauai Kailani and quickly extinguished the flames using a fire extinguisher. Firefighters cleared the scene shortly after 4 p.m.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
