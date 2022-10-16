comscore Fire prompts closure of Kapiolani Boulevard in both directions between Piikoi and Pensacola | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Fire prompts closure of Kapiolani Boulevard in both directions between Piikoi and Pensacola

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 4:30 pm

Roads along Kapiolani Boulevard have been closed in both directions between Piikoi and Pensacola streets due to a structure fire. Motorists are advised to take an alternate route.

No other details were immediately available.

