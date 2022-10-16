Motorcyclist, 23, dies in Wahiawa crash

Honolulu Emergency Services assisted in pronouncing a 23-year-old male motorcyclist dead after responding to a crash this afternoon.
The crash took place around 4 p.m. on Wilikina Drive in Wahiawa. No further details were available.
