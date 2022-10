Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

As Free Speech Week is recognized Oct. 17-23, we celebrate the value of this critical right, granted to every U.S. citizen as part of the First Amendment to the Constitution in 1791. Read more

As Free Speech Week is recognized Oct. 17-23, we celebrate the value of this critical right, granted to every U.S. citizen as part of the First Amendment to the Constitution in 1791.

As president and CEO of ‘Olelo Community Media and as a member of the community, I am extremely concerned about people’s access to information — particularly those in underserved communities here in Hawaii — 231 years later.

Free speech is impossible without access to vital information. Barriers to access take many forms — and that is not a new problem for Hawaii. Even after the birth of ‘Olelo as public-access TV in 1989 when cable provided new access to information, many homes did not have cable, so this entryway was just not open to them.

Lack of broadband is today’s version of that same issue. There are keiki who will never have cable television in their homes; they must have access to internet, or they will not have access to information. The pandemic demonstrated that without connectivity, we lacked access to important information about public safety, health and welfare, education and workforce development, economic development, and culture and arts.

Access requires using the platforms available to each community. Some households do not have home computers, only mobile phones. At ‘Olelo we work with many families that not only do not have computers but must share one mobile phone among many members of their family.

Have you ever heard about a hearing or protest after it happened only because you saw it covered in the news or on social media? Access to technology allows people to gather and engage at critical times of change, not after the fact. While word of mouth can do some sharing, without the technology, the underserved in our community find themselves even less informed. It is impossible to use your right to free speech or to even have an opinion if you are completely unaware of the event or that issue. Freedom of expression is wholly dependent on access to information.

Not knowing where or how to get information is another barrier. If you are blessed to have a secondary education, or have taken classes on digital literacy, you are exposed to the information gateways. In the same way that books are only valuable to those who can read, connectivity to the internet is only valuable if you know how to use the technology and platforms to access this information.

To be very clear, lack of access to uncensored information only weakens our democracy. The whole concept of a working democracy is to have an informed citizenry. Free speech is an inclusive right, empowering all voices to be heard — but if you want to keep the people from rising up, keep them uninformed.

‘Olelo does its part by allowing for uncensored information to reach our community members. As a reflection of our ongoing commitment to free speech and increasing access to information, we will be expanding the number of state legislative hearings to be covered in 2023 by streaming additional hearings, making them available on the web and our mobile app. We are also in the process of closed-captioning all ‘Olelo programs for the hearing-impaired by year’s end.

In advance of Free Speech Week, I ask each of us to remember the wisdom of our forefathers when they ratified this right into law over two centuries ago.

What is the value of free speech to you? What as a society can we do to ensure that all our fellow citizens have equal access to information and the ability to express themselves freely?

Roger McKeague is president/CEO of ‘Olelo Community Media.