Waipio Valley is a treasure. It is a cultural treasure, a scenic treasure, a recreational treasure, a spiritual treasure and a treasured resource by its local residents. Its storied history in numerous legends and as the birthplace of Kamehameha makes it even more special. It is also in need of help because of problems caused by difficult access and limited infrastructure.

Conflicts have arisen over the recent closure and limited reopening of the steep and narrow road into the valley. Valley residents have concerns. Kamaaina who live topside and have traditionally accessed the valley have concerns. There is demand from visitors and the general public to see the valley. All of the concerns and desires are legitimate.

Unfortunately, there is no infrastructure in the valley to accommodate visitors. Too often when people go down, they stray into the wrong place uninvited or find themselves needing assistance because they didn’t know what they were getting into.

The recent Hawaii County efforts and media focus have been primarily limited to the safety of the road, who is responsible for it, who can go on it and who should go on it. In a recent Star-Advertiser article (“Waipio Valley impasse,” Sept. 25), there was a short reference by a valley resident that “the destination is at the top of the road; it’s not on the valley floor.” This concept has merit and should be analyzed much further.

Unfortunately, the spectacular view from the lookout only allows visitors a very small glimpse of the valley. The valley remains mostly hidden from view from the lookout, and it is understandable why so many visitors want to try to venture down the steep road to see for themselves what the valley actually looks like.

It is hard to blame them for wanting to go down, since the valley is so beautiful and so enticing.

Perhaps the long-term solution to the conflicts over Waipio Valley could be in creating another opportunity to see and experience the valley, without going into it. There are other places along the rim of the valley that could be made accessible and have superior views of both the coast and the valley. If visitors could have access to one or more of these places, it would reduce or eliminate the demand by visitors to go into the valley. Having a facility that would attract and satisfy the interest of visitors to see Waipio without having to go down also could become an outlet for local area farmers and craftsmen to further support the local community.

Many more discussions with all stakeholders would need to take place to see if this idea has merit and should be investigated further.

Some things are very clear, though: Waipio Valley is beautiful, unique and should be protected. There is a serious problem with safe access into the valley. The valley will always be a draw for visitors. The likelihood is extremely low for significant road improvements and developing infrastructure for visitors at the bottom of the valley. The existing park at the top is inadequate. And solutions are needed.

Open, imaginative and inclusive discussions might lead to solutions.

John Morgan is president of Kualoa Ranch.