Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Chaminade volleyball ties win streak mark

The Chaminade women’s volleyball team tied the program record for consecutive wins on Saturday, defeating Holy Names in straight sets at McCabe Gym.

The Silverswords (16-6, 11-0 PacWest) prevailed 25-13, 25-13, 25-18 to win their 13th straight, tying the mark set in 2019. Brooklen Pe‘a and Lataisia Saulala each had nine kills for Chaminade, while Sasha Colombo added eight. The Hawks (10-12, 5-8) were led by Lauren Sera’s nine kills.

———

Star-Advertiser staff