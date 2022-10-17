Kalani High School teacher selected as 2023 Hawaii State Teacher of the Year

Kalani High School math and computer science teacher Michael Ida was named 2023 Hawaii State Teacher of the Year today in a ceremony at Washington Place.

The honor is presented annually to a teacher selected from more than 12,500 Hawaii public school educators statewide. A five-member panel of educators and corporate partners selected Ida from a field of 16 finalists — one Teacher of the Year from each of the state’s 15 school complex areas, and one from the charter schools.

Ida will represent Hawaii in the National Teacher of the Year program in Washington, D.C., in the spring.

Awards given at today’s state Teacher of the Year ceremony included:

>> A $1,000 award to Ida, and a $500 award to each complex area and public charter school Teacher of the Year, from the Polynesian Cultural Center.

>> A one-year lease of a 2022 Ford Escape Titanium Hybrid SUV for Ida, courtesy of the Hawaii Automobile Dealers Association and Cutter Ford.