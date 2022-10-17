comscore Moped driver in serious conditions in accident with pickup | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Moped driver in serious conditions in accident with pickup

A 20-year-old woman was in serious condition tonight after the moped she was driving got into an accident with a pickup truck.

The collision occurred just after 7 p.m. at the intersection of Kapiolani Boulevard and Pumehana Street in Honolulu.

The moped operator suffered trauma injuries and was taken to the hospital by a crew with Emergency Medical Services, authorities said.

