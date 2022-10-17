Moped driver in serious conditions in accident with pickup

A 20-year-old woman was in serious condition tonight after the moped she was driving got into an accident with a pickup truck.
The collision occurred just after 7 p.m. at the intersection of Kapiolani Boulevard and Pumehana Street in Honolulu.
The moped operator suffered trauma injuries and was taken to the hospital by a crew with Emergency Medical Services, authorities said.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.