comscore Column: Hawaii’s community health centers evolve to serve rural populations | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Hawaii’s community health centers evolve to serve rural populations

  • By Helen Kekalia and Robert Hirokawa
  • Today

Rural areas cover about 6,000 square miles and make up 93.9% of Hawaii’s land area. The entire island of Molokai — population 7,400 — is considered rural. The least developed of the Hawaiian Islands, it is 25 miles from Oahu, 8.5 miles from Maui, and light years from Honolulu in terms of having the scope of services many of us take for granted. Read more

Previous Story
Letters: Social Security shouldn’t be taxed; Gabbard article needed balance; Current PV systems good power backup

Scroll Up