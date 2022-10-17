comscore Editorial: Major changes for Ewa Beach | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Major changes for Ewa Beach

A decades-long saga involving the build-out of the Hoakalei Resort and Ocean Pointe communities is nearing a key stage, as Haseko Development Inc. prepares to open a recreational and commercial complex that includes a mega surfing wave pool and a lagoon once meant to be a private marina in Ewa Beach. Read more

