comscore LGBTQ+ tourism is thriving in Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

LGBTQ+ tourism is thriving in Hawaii

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:22 p.m.
  CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM The 2022 Honolulu Pride parade ran from Magic Island to Kapiolani Park on Saturday. At top, parade participants walked down Kala­kaua Avenue.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The 2022 Honolulu Pride parade ran from Magic Island to Kapiolani Park on Saturday. At top, parade participants walked down Kala­kaua Avenue.

  CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM The 2022 Honolulu Pride parade ran from Magic Island to Kapiolani Park on Saturday. Above, an unidentified float rider waved to the crowd during the parade.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The 2022 Honolulu Pride parade ran from Magic Island to Kapiolani Park on Saturday. Above, an unidentified float rider waved to the crowd during the parade.

  CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, Honolulu Pride Parade and Festival participants held flags Saturday along Kalakaua Avenue.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Above, Honolulu Pride Parade and Festival participants held flags Saturday along Kalakaua Avenue.

  CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, float riders waved to the crowd on Kalakaua Avenue.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Above, float riders waved to the crowd on Kalakaua Avenue.

The National Gay Flag Football League’s Gay Bowl XXII Hawaii 2022 Flag Football Tournament, the largest LGBTQ+ event ever held in Honolulu, helped this year’s Honolulu Pride parade surpass the 2019 event, which was the state’s largest parade that year. Read more

