Body found in pool at Big Island swim stadium

The Charles “Sparky” Kawamoto Swim Stadium in Hilo is closed today due to a police investigation after county lifeguards discovered a body at the bottom of the pool this morning.

Hawaii island police do not suspect foul play.

Police and firefighters responded to the swim stadium on Kalanikoa Street at about 8:30 a.m. after receiving a report of a body at the bottom of the pool.

Police said lifeguards discovered the body of a man in his 20s in the pool and pulled him out of the water. It is believed the man entered the facility when the pool was closed.

Positive identification is pending notification of next of kin.

Detectives of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section are investigating.

In a statement today, Mayor Mitch Roth said, “Any loss of life is unfortunate, and we send our condolences to the friends and family of the individual. We’re confident in our officers’ ability to conduct a thorough investigation and will patiently await their findings.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 808-959-3311. Individuals may also contact Det. Casey Cabral of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at 808-961-2384 or email at Casey.Cabral@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300.