Girl Scouts of Hawaii to receive $800K as part of Mackenzie Scott donation

The Girl Scouts of Hawaii received $800,000 as part of philanthropist MacKenzie Scott’s latest round of grantmaking.

Scott donated a total of $84.5 million to Girl Scouts of the USA and 29 select local councils, the largest donation the organization has received from an individual since its founding in 1912, according to CEO Sofia Chang.

The organization says Scott’s gift will help advance its mission, which is to build girls of courage, confidence, and character to make the world a better place.

Several initiatives the donation will support include GSH’s new STEM Center for Excellence at Paumalu and its After School Leadership Program for girls in under-resourced areas of the community

“We are incredibly grateful to be one of the 29 local councils chosen to receive this generous gift from MacKenzie Scott,” said Shari Chang, CEO of Girl Scouts of Hawaii in a news release. “As one of the smallest councils in the nation and the smallest council chosen, this grant validates our innovative programming approach, which we continuously evolve to provide girls with the skills, knowledge, and training they need to be well-prepared for their future – from STEM activities and environmental stewardship to financial literacy lessons, life skills and more.”

Prior to this donation, she said, only 1.6% of annual giving has benefited women and girl-focused organizations nationwide.

GSH supports over 5,000 girl and adult members statewide, with headquarters based on Oahu, and three service centers on the islands of Hawaii, Kauai, and Maui.