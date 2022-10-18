Kakaako intersection closed to vehicles due to sinkhole

Honolulu officials say the discovery of a sinkhole has closed an intersection near Mother Waldron Park in Kakaako.

The Honolulu Department of Transportation Services said all vehicles will be prohibited from crossing the intersection of Halekauwila and Cooke streets until further notice. Signs and barriers have gone up at all four approaches to the intersection to warn motorists of the closure.

The following rules are in place:

>> Halekauwila Street is limited to local traffic only between Coral and Cooke streets, and Cooke and Kamani streets.

>> Cooke Street is limited to local traffic only between Ilaniwai and Halekauwila Street and Halekauwila and Pohukaina streets. Driveways in the area are not affected.

>> Pedestrians may still cross the intersection, but not the mauka crosswalk of Cooke Street in the Ewa-Diamond Head direction. Cones have been placed to warn pedestrians of the sinkhole area.

Officials ask the public to avoid the intersection, if possible, and to exercise patience while traveling through the area.