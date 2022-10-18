Roasted veggies for a mix-and-match meal

Perhaps you’ve heard about the glories of cooking on sheet pans. For those who are busy, have limited means or time, or have picky eaters to feed, sheet-pan cooking can be a lifesaver. You’ll be blown away by the flavorful, satisfying meals you can pull off with nothing but a sheet pan, including these simple roasted vegetables that you can mix-and-match according to your taste.

Roasted Mixed Vegetables

Ingredients for the vegetables:

• 8 cups vegetables (any combination of broccoli, zucchini, cherry tomatoes, Brussels sprouts, mushrooms), cut into 1-inch pieces (see Tip)

• 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive

oil, plus more for serving

• 1 1/4 teaspoons kosher salt (such as Diamond Crystal)

• Freshly ground black pepper

• 4 fresh thyme sprigs or 1 teaspoon dried thyme (optional)

Ingredients for the (optional) garlicky yogurt sauce:

• 1 cup whole-milk Greek yogurt

• 1 to 2 garlic cloves, finely grated or minced

• 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

• Pinch each salt and freshly ground black pepper

Directions:

Prepare the vegetables: Heat oven to 425 degrees. Add the vegetables to a rimmed sheet pan. Add 2 tablespoons oil, the salt, pepper and thyme (if using), and gently toss vegetables to coat. Use your hands to spread the vegetables out into one layer, spacing them evenly all over the pan.

Transfer to the oven and roast until they are tender and browned, 30 to 40 minutes, stirring at least once during roasting for even cooking.

While vegetables roast, you can make yogurt sauce if you like: In a small bowl, combine yogurt, garlic, oil, salt and pepper. Taste and adjust seasoning. Cover and place in the refrigerator until ready to use.

Serve roasted vegetables with a dollop of garlic yogurt, if desired, and a drizzle of oil on top.

Total time: 45 minutes, serves 2-3.

Tips:

If you’d like to swap these vegetables for denser vegetables, use any combination of carrots, potatoes, sweet potatoes, turnips, butternut squash and cauliflower, cut into 1-inch chunks. Add an extra tablespoon of oil and extra 1/2 teaspoon of salt. Roast for 40 to 50 minutes. These vegetables take longer to cook and absorb more oil while roasting.