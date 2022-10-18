Simple, satisfying mussels

This is absolutely the simplest way to cook mussels and perhaps the most satisfying. A big pot of them makes an easy, festive dinner any night of the week. If you’ve never cooked mussels at home, start by rinsing and debearding them (simply rip off or use a knife to remove the fuzzy tendril you see at the hinge of the mussel) as necessary. Don’t be alarmed by the lack of salt: When the mussels yawn open, they release their briny liquid into the pot, seasoning the wine in the process.

Steamed Mussels With Garlic and Parsley

Ingredients:

• 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for toasts

• 2 garlic cloves, minced, plus 1 or 2 whole garlic cloves for rubbing toasts

• Pinch of crushed red pepper

• 4 pounds mussels, cleaned

• 1/4 cup white wine or water

• 1 baguette, split lengthwise, then cut crosswise in half

• 1 cup roughly chopped parsley

Directions:

Heat broiler. Put olive oil in a large heavy-bottomed soup pot or Dutch oven over medium heat. Add the minced garlic and red pepper and let sizzle for 30 seconds without browning. Add the mussels, stir to coat and increase heat to high. Add the wine or water, and put on lid. After 2 minutes, give the mussels a stir, then replace lid and continue cooking until all mussels have opened, 6 to 8 minutes.

Paint cut sides of the baguette pieces with oil and place cut side up under broiler to toast. Rub toasts with the remaining garlic cloves.

Stir the chopped parsley into the mussels, then ladle mussels and broth into bowls. Serve with the garlic toasts.

Total time: 30 minutes, serves 4.