Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii’s Choice introduced the newest candy flavor to its line of tasty, compact treats. Li hing mui joins the company’s other favorite flavors of Hawaii including: li hing plum, li hing mango, li hing sour plum and li hing roselle (hibiscus). Also new to the lineup is cool li hing lemon peel. Depending on which flavor you get, the goodies come in different forms of compressed tablets, and individually wrapped hard candies or chews. Hawaii’s Choice candies can be found at retailers across Hawaii including Longs Drugs, 7-Eleven Hawaii, Aloha Petroleum and more, and online at hawaiischoice.com.

Don’t miss this divine dinner

TBD…by Vikram Garg debuts its new fall menu and is offering an extraordinary French wine dinner on Oct. 26. Both menus include the eatery’s signature caviar frites ($99) featuring select Osetra caviar and chef’s special-made fries. In collaboration with Domaines Ott’s wine ambassador, Christophe Coppola Renard, the company’s French wines are perfectly paired with chef Vikram Garg’s thoughtfully crafted five-course tasting menu. The Domaines Ott X TBD…by Vikram Garg Dinner begins at 5:30 p.m. and costs $199 per person, including tax and gratuity. Visit tbdhawaii.com for more information and to secure your seat.

Program fuels support for nonprofit

The Maui Farm recently received a donation of $6,026.57 from Ohana Fuels’ “Fuel Up. Do Good.” community giving program. Ohana Fuels partners with nonprofits that serve the local community by donating a portion of every gallon of gasoline purchased from stations within the area. The Maui Farm — a transitional housing and farm-based, family-centered program, which helps families become and remain self-sufficient — intends to use the funds to support women and children in its family strengthening program. The funds will also be used for supplies to maintain and repair the homes and facilities on its 8-acre campus and educational farm.

To learn more, visit themauifarm.org and ohanafuels.com.

A one-night-only experience

For one night only, Black Angus Steakhouse invites the public to enjoy a three-course wine pairing dinner at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20. The chef-curated exclusive menu first starts with a shrimp cocktail paired with a Kendall Jackson chardonnay, followed by a filet mignon paired with a Daou cabernet and finished with a crème brulee paired with a Chateau Ste. Michelle riesling. Guests will also be treated to a complimentary welcome glass of Francis Coppola diamond collection prosecco rosé. The restaurant also offers the wine experience via takeout Oct. 18-24 if patrons are unable to make it in person. Reservations are required and can be made at blackangus.com/reservations.