Wish you were here

Luaus are back and in full swing. In the past three months, I was invited to experience several, so I figured I’d put together a roundup so you can decide what’s best for your family, visiting relatives or friends. I had no idea Oahu was home to so many luau options, ranging from course menus at a Waikiki resort to the famed buffet experience on the island’s North Shore. Check out the following options.

Rock-A-Hula

2201 Kalakaua Ave., Honolulu

Rock-A-Hula, which is celebrating its 12th anniversary this year, offers a night of food, entertainment and dancing in the heart of Waikiki. Guests can enjoy an upscale luau buffet dinner in an outdoor cabana before experiencing the Rock-A-Hula show.

The luau buffet includes island roasted whole suckling pig, USDA choice top round grade roast beef with black sea salt, macadamia-crusted fish of the day with pickled ginger beurre blanc, vegetarian fried rice, coconut haupia and more. After dinner, guests enter the theater for Rock-A-Hula, which takes attendees on an immersive musical journey from the 1920s — through highlights like Elvis in Hawaii — to local artists of present day. The show is held at the 750-seat Royal Hawaiian Theater and performances include hula and Tahitian dancers, fire knife dancing, a live band and more.

Choose between the original Waikiki luau and show or the VIP luau and show. The latter includes two additional premium beverages and preferred seating with first to the buffet access. Military and kamaaina rates are available.

Call 808-629-7458 or visit rockahulahawaii.com.

Coral Crater Adventure Park: Mele Luau

91-1780 Midway St., Kapolei

Oahu’s newest luau, Mele Luau, performs at Coral Crater Adventure Park. Guests can enjoy pre-show activities like lei making and watch the Samoan umu cooking demonstration.

The Hawaiian buffet includes favorites like lomi lomi salmon, mahi mahi in a lilikoi beurre blanc sauce, poi, teriyaki chicken and kalua pig. Vegetarian and vegan options are available.

The luau show features an interactive experience centered around a love story, and is complete with luau fire dancers and Polynesian dancing.

Choose from picnic, Oahu luau general admission and VIP packages. Call 855-905-5828 or visit meleluau.com.

The Royal Hawaiian, a Luxury Collection Resort: Ahaaina Luau

2259 Kalakaua Ave., Waikiki

The iconic Pink Palace of the Pacific hosts its Ahaaina, A Royal Celebration luau every Monday and Thursday evening. Ahaaina — a feast of food, hula and mele (song) — pays homage to the resort and its rich Hawaiian heritage.

The luau feast features a three-course meal served tableside. The first plate — kimchi seafood salad with Kauai shrimp and Hokkaido scallop, local mixed greens, island fruits and Yukon gold potato salad — is served in a luxe bento, while the second course comprises housemade seasonal pickles, misoyaki salmon, kiawe-grilled huli huli chicken, kalua pork with Hawaiian smoked salt, Kahuku corn with garlic butter and jasmine rice.

The feast concludes with local-style haupia pudding (dark chocolate layered dobash with cinnamon crumbles and toasted coconut) for dessert.

Call 808-921-4600 or visit royal-hawaiian.com/dining-overview/ahaaina-luau.

Chief’s Luau

Photo courtesy Chief’s Luau

400 Farrington Hwy., Kapolei

Located within Wet‘n’Wild Hawaii, Chief’s Luau is produced by Chief Sielu, the original world champion fire knife dancer and a widely recognized Polynesian entertainer.

The Hawaiian feast — catered by Marian’s Catering — is a mix of Hawaiian regional cuisine and traditional luau foods. The meal includes purple Okinawan sweet potatoes, chow mein noodles with char siu pork, slow-cooked kalua pork, roasted tropical barbecue chicken, sautéed Asian-style fish, poi, lomi lomi salmon and more.

Chief’s Luau is open Wednesdays-Mondays (closed Tuesdays). Choose between the paradise and royal experience (seating closer to the stage).

Kamaaina and military discounts are available. Call 808-664-0448 or visit chiefsluauhawaii.com.

Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa: Ka Waa Luau

92-1195 Aliinui Drive, Kapolei

Enjoy a magical evening of family entertainment Disney is known for through Aulani’s Ka Waa Luau. Located at the resort’s Halawai Lawn, the Ka Waa includes pre-show activity demonstrations (taro pounding, flower arranging and more), buffet-style dining and a luau performance.

The feast includes ahi poke, poi, lomi lomi salmon, imustyle pork, oven-roasted teriyaki chicken, Hawaiian local catch with yuzu macadamia nut sauce, alaea salt-crusted prime rib with au jus and creamy horseradish, haupia, guava cake, passion fruit cake and more. Plated bento box meals for children ages 3-9 years are available.

The show features an enchanting journey through Hawaiian history, and guests will learn more about Hawaii’s cultural roots in waa (canoe) exploration.

Choose between general and preferred seating. Ka Waa Luau is offered Tuesdays-Wednesdays and Fridays-Saturdays.

Call 844-284-7644 or visit disneyaulani.com/activities/luau.

Polynesian Cultural Center: Alii Luau

55-370 Kamehameha Hwy., Laie

Alii is the Hawaiian word designated for royalty and honored chiefs, and that exclusive experience is what you’ll find at Polynesian Cultural Center’s Alii Luau buffet.

The robust menu, designed by executive chef Felix Tai, includes dishes like imu puaa pork, fresh poke bar, pipikaula in orange rosemary vinaigrette, chicken and squash, whole steamed Kona kampachi in ti leaves, teriyaki brisket, kalua pork, pan-seared fresh fish with olena calamansi glaze and more. Vegan entrées like pulehu broccolini, kabocha pumpkin and hekka are available.

Onipaa, a special tribute to Queen Lydia Liliuokalani, celebrates the legacy of the last queen of Hawaii. This presentation is included in the super ambassador and Alii Luau packages.

Call 1-800-367-7060 or visit polynesia.com/dining.

Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort: Waikiki Starlight Luau

2005 Kalia Road, Honolulu

The Waikiki Starlight Luau at Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort is currently available Sundays-Tuesdays and Thursdays-Fridays.

Located outdoors on the hotel’s Great Lawn, the luau boasts excellent cuisine — traditional and unique fare with locally sourced products — and the Voyages Across the South Seas production.

The show is complete with traditional Samoan, Tahitian and Hawaiian dances with a dramatic fire knife dance.

Choose between golden circle and premier seating (closest to the stage) options. Besides the luau performance, guests can participate in welcome activities like a group hula lesson and enjoy live music, a lei greeting and welcome beverage. Kamaaina can enjoy 10% off.

Call 808-949-4321 or visit hiltonhawaiianvillage.com/luau.

Germaine’s Luau

91-119 Olai St., Kapolei

Known as the original backyard-style Hawaiian luau, Germaine’s Luau is known for its Polynesian show, located beachside. Guests can get that authentic “toes in the sand” experience via the original or plumeria packages.

The luau’s Hawaiian-American buffet features a combination of continental fare and traditional island dishes. Feast on kalua pig, poi, lomi lomi salmon, haupia, sauteed island fish, teriyaki beef, fresh pineapple, Hawaiian pulehu chicken and more.

The performance brings the islands of Tahiti, New Zealand, Samoa and Hawaii to life through Tahitian dancing and Samoan fire knife dances.

Germaine’s Luau is currently open Fridays-Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. For those coming from Waikiki, Germaine’s Luau offers round-trip transportation for $35 per passenger.

Call 808-947-1244 or visit germainesluau.com.

Toa Luau

59-864 Kamehameha Hwy., Haleiwa

Located at Waimea Valley on the North Shore, Toa Luau is a family-owned business found just across from Waimea Beach.

When attendees check in, they can participate in cultural activities like umu demonstration, kava ceremony, dancing and weaving.

The luau feast includes housemade haupia, kalua pork, lomi tomato with alaea salt and chili pepper water, cake with coconut frosting and more.

Choose between silver, gold and VIP luau packages; luau shows are offered at 12:30 and 5 p.m. weekdays, except for Thursdays. The entertaining show features the different islands of the Pacific, with a fire knife finale.

Luau admission tickets also include free passes to Waimea Waterfall and Botanical Gardens.

Call 1-877-778-0273 or visit toaluau.com.