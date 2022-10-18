3 die in separate island traffic accidents

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death of a motorcyclist who died following a traffic accident in Hilo on Sunday.

The incident was Sunday’s second traffic fatality on the Big Island and the third on Hawaii roads.

The victim, who was not wearing a helmet, was riding a 2019 Honda motorcycle at about 3:40 p.m. and speeding south on Kanoelehua Avenue when he rear-ended a Toyota Tacoma that was stopped in traffic at a red light at the East Kawili Street intersection, police said.

The operator of the motorcycle was transported to the Hilo Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead at 6:14 p.m.

The motorcyclist will remain unidentified pending positive identification and notification of his next of kin, police said.

The operator of the 1997 Toyota Tacoma, a 32-year-old man, was not injured.

In the morning an 18-year-old man died following a solo-vehicle crash in Captain Cook.

Police identified the teen as Maui Kamokukaulanaina Easton Marley Ellis-Noa of Kona and said speed was a factor in the crash.

A coroner’s inquest investigation is underway in both of the fatal crashes.

On Oahu a 22-year-old man died Sunday afternoon after he was thrown off his motorcycle in Wahiawa.

Police said the motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Wilikina Drive when he veered off the roadway into a grassy berm area and then was ejected into a grassy field.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said it was unknown whether the man was wearing a helmet.