Fourth rupture in Navy's water system means more delays for 93,000 users | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Fourth rupture in Navy’s water system means more delays for 93,000 users

  • By Jack Truesdale jtruesdale@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:33 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Military personnel worked to contain floodwater from a water main break Monday at the Pearl City Peninsula military housing neighborhood in Pearl City. Above, flooded areas are seen around the homes in the neighborhood.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Military personnel worked to contain floodwater from a water main break Monday at the Pearl City Peninsula military housing neighborhood in Pearl City. Above, flooded areas are seen around the homes in the neighborhood.

  JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Above, Navy Petty Officer Michael Washington looked down at receding floodwater in his garage.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Above, Navy Petty Officer Michael Washington looked down at receding floodwater in his garage.

  JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

The Navy is dealing with water main breaks affecting both on- and off-base operations and residents. At top, military personnel worked Monday to contain flood- water at the Pearl City Peninsula military housing neighborhood.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The Navy is dealing with water main breaks affecting both on- and off-base operations and residents. At top, military personnel worked Monday to contain flood- water at the Pearl City Peninsula military housing neighborhood.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Military personnel worked to contain floodwater from a water main break Monday at the Pearl City Peninsula military housing neighborhood in Pearl City. Above, flooded areas are seen around the homes in the neighborhood.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Military personnel worked to contain floodwater from a water main break Monday at the Pearl City Peninsula military housing neighborhood in Pearl City. Above, flooded areas are seen around the homes in the neighborhood.

  JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

The Navy is dealing with water main breaks affecting both on- and off-base operations and residents. Above, workers stood in a flooded area.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The Navy is dealing with water main breaks affecting both on- and off-base operations and residents. Above, workers stood in a flooded area.

  JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Crews worked to stop a water main break in the area.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Crews worked to stop a water main break in the area.

The Navy announced it would further delay removing fuel from its three pipelines at Red Hill after a fourth main in its water system was reported to have broke Monday morning, reducing water access for some 93,000 people connected to the system. Read more

