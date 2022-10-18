Fourth rupture in Navy’s water system means more delays for 93,000 users
By Jack Truesdale jtruesdale@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:33 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Military personnel worked to contain floodwater from a water main break Monday at the Pearl City Peninsula military housing neighborhood in Pearl City. Above, flooded areas are seen around the homes in the neighborhood.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, Navy Petty Officer Michael Washington looked down at receding floodwater in his garage.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
The Navy is dealing with water main breaks affecting both on- and off-base operations and residents. At top, military personnel worked Monday to contain flood- water at the Pearl City Peninsula military housing neighborhood.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Military personnel worked to contain floodwater from a water main break Monday at the Pearl City Peninsula military housing neighborhood in Pearl City. Above, flooded areas are seen around the homes in the neighborhood.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
The Navy is dealing with water main breaks affecting both on- and off-base operations and residents. Above, workers stood in a flooded area.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Crews worked to stop a water main break in the area.