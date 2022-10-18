Kalani High School teacher Mike Ida is honored as Hawaii’s Teacher of the Year

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Mike Ida — a 26-year Kalani High School math and computer science teacher hailed by peers as a “very special teacher” who works extra hard to engage his students while helping to develop other educators — was named 2023 Hawaii State Teacher of the Year in a ceremony Monday at Washington Place.

The honor is presented annually to a teacher selected from more than 12,500 Hawaii public school educators statewide. A five-member panel of educators and corporate partners selected Ida from a field of 16 finalists — one Teacher of the Year from each of the state’s 15 school complex areas, and one from the charter schools.

Ida received a $1,000 award, sponsored by the Polynesian Cultural Center. And immediately after the ceremony, he was ushered in front of the governor’s mansion for a photo op in a new 2022 Ford Escape Titanium Hybrid SUV, for which he received a one-year lease courtesy of the Hawaii Automobile Dealers Association and Cutter Ford.

Ida will represent Hawaii in the National Teacher of the Year award program in the spring in Washington, D.C.

Following Monday’s ceremony, Ida, 53, said in a Honolulu Star- Advertiser interview that he was astonished to win the top award. “I just thought after this I was gonna go home and do grading and some laundry,” he said, chuckling.

Instead, state schools Superintendent Keith Hayashi named Ida the state winner before an audience of about 150 educators, students, dignitaries and community members, many of whom cheered and shouted their approval.

Hayashi said Ida’s passion for teaching “has not only guided thousands of students toward success, but he continually strives to lift his fellow teachers in their important work and support them as future leaders. His service and his dedication to helping everyone around him achieve higher levels of excellence is truly inspiring, and we salute his outstanding leadership and achievements.”

Ida is a National Board Certified Teacher who helped launch Kalani’s computer science program, which began with two introductory courses and now includes Advanced Placement courses and an affiliated computer science club, of which he serves as club adviser. Ida also provides tech-related professional development sessions for Kalani faculty and serves as coach for student math competitions.

In addition, Ida serves on the leadership teams of the Hawai‘i Council of Teachers of Mathematics and the Hawaii chapter of the Computer Science Teachers Association. Ida also participates in the Hawai‘i Teacher Leader Academy leadership program and is an alumnus of the Hawai‘i State Teacher Fellows program.

Teaching is challenging, Ida said — “I fall short every day, I wish I could be better at it,” he insisted — but he said he is driven because “it’s more than a job; it’s a vocation, it’s a calling.” He said he is inspired by his relationships with colleagues and community, and the “need to meet every kid where they are, every day.”

Ida said he hopes his award can lead more people to “appreciate all teachers.”

“There are many teachers who are so humble,” he said. “They do so much that is just as amazing and awesome that isn’t recognized. All teachers deserve recognition.”

The other Teachers of the Year for the complex areas and charter schools also were honored at the ceremony, and each received a $500 award from the Polynesian Cultural Center. They are:

>> Makena Ale, Castle-Kahuku Complex Area, Kahuku Elementary School.

>> Cornelio “CJ” Ancheta, Hana-Lahainaluna- Lanai-Molokai Complex Area, Lahainaluna High School.

>> Chayanee Brooks, Kau-Keaau-Pahoa Complex Area, Kau High &Pahala Elementary School.

>> Malia Draper, Baldwin-Kekaulike-Maui Complex Area, Waihee Elementary School.

>> Shelby-Ann Erdmann, Kapaa-Kauai-Waimea Complex Area, Waimea High School.

>> Jared Haiola, Leilehua-Mililani-Waialua Complex Area, Haleiwa Elementary School.

>> Nuikala Koerte, Nanakuli-Waianae Complex Area, Waianae Elementary School.

>> Cerina Livaudais, Public Charter Schools, Dreamhouse ‘Ewa Beach.

>> Leeann Manuel, Campbell-Kapolei Complex Area, Ewa Makai Middle School.

>> Keevan Matsumoto, Kaimuki-McKinley- Roosevelt Complex Area, Kaimuki High School.

>> Joel Matsunaga, Honokaa-Kealakehe- Kohala-Konawaena Complex Area, West Hawaii complex area.

>> Daphne Okunaga, Pearl City-Waipahu Complex Area, Pearl City High School.

>> Kristy Taise, Hilo- Waiakea Complex Area.

>> Deanne Takeno, Kailua-Kalaheo Complex Area, Maunawili Elementary School.

>> Cherie Teraoka, Aiea-Moanalua-Radford Complex Area, Aliamanu Middle School.