Kalani High School teacher Mike Ida is honored as Hawaii’s Teacher of the Year
By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:05 a.m.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Waianae Elementary School teacher Nuikala Koerte, a nominee for state teacher of the year, hugged winner Mike Ida after the ceremony.
Mitchell Otani, left, Kalani High School principal, and Gov. David Ige congratulated 2023 Hawaii State Teacher of the Year Mike Ida of Kalani High.
Kalani High School teacher Mike Ida shared a shaka moment with supporters from Kalani High after he was recognized as the 2023 Hawaii State Teacher of the Year during a ceremony Monday at Washington Place.