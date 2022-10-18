comscore Kalani High School teacher Mike Ida is honored as Hawaii’s Teacher of the Year | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Kalani High School teacher Mike Ida is honored as Hawaii’s Teacher of the Year

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Waianae Elementary School teacher Nuikala Koerte, a nominee for state teacher of the year, hugged winner Mike Ida after the ceremony.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Waianae Elementary School teacher Nuikala Koerte, a nominee for state teacher of the year, hugged winner Mike Ida after the ceremony.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Mitchell Otani, left, Kalani High School principal, and Gov. David Ige congratulated 2023 Hawaii State Teacher of the Year Mike Ida of Kalani High.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Mitchell Otani, left, Kalani High School principal, and Gov. David Ige congratulated 2023 Hawaii State Teacher of the Year Mike Ida of Kalani High.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Kalani High School teacher Mike Ida shared a shaka moment with supporters from Kalani High after he was recognized as the 2023 Hawaii State Teacher of the Year during a ceremony Monday at Washington Place.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Kalani High School teacher Mike Ida shared a shaka moment with supporters from Kalani High after he was recognized as the 2023 Hawaii State Teacher of the Year during a ceremony Monday at Washington Place.

Mike Ida — a 26-year Kalani High School math and computer science teacher hailed by peers as a “very special teacher” who works extra hard to engage his students while helping to develop other educators — was named 2023 Hawaii State Teacher of the Year in a ceremony Monday at Washington Place. Read more

Previous Story
LGBTQ+ tourism is thriving in Hawaii

Scroll Up