comscore Planning averts spike in COVID-era homelessness in Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Planning averts spike in COVID-era homelessness in Hawaii

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:38 p.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO Institute for Human Services spokesperson Jill Wright.

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Institute for Human Services spokesperson Jill Wright.

  • COURTESY PHOTO Scott Morishige

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Scott Morishige

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Overall of a homeless encampment along Sumner Street and N. Nimitz Highway in Iwilei.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Overall of a homeless encampment along Sumner Street and N. Nimitz Highway in Iwilei.

Fears of a large-scale surge in homelessness in Hawaii triggered by COVID-19 job losses failed to materialize thanks to state funding and the work of service providers, the state homeless coordinator said Monday. Read more

Previous Story
LGBTQ+ tourism is thriving in Hawaii

Scroll Up