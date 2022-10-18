comscore Warriors embark on fall volleyball trip | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Warriors embark on fall volleyball trip

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:22 a.m.

The two-time national champion University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team will open its fall exhibition schedule with two matches in Southern California this weekend. Read more

Previous Story
Familiarity breeds content for Warriors defense
Next Story
Scoreboard – Oct. 18 , 2022

Scroll Up