Football Top 10: Comeback helps Kahuku stay No. 1

For a moment, it appeared Mililani was about to rock the prep football world.

Then, No. 1 Kahuku did Kahuku things. The defending state champion in the Open Division turned a 9-7 deficit into a 20-point lead, closing the regular season with a 29-17 win over Mililani on Saturday.

Kahuku collected all 13 first-place votes to remain atop the Star-Advertiser Football Top 10 for the 11th consecutive week.

Punahou, Mililani, Campbell and Saint Louis rounded out the first five as the Top 10 remained status quo.

Playoff games in the OIA and ILH kick off this weekend, including No. 4 Campbell at No. 3 Mililani on Friday and No. 6 Kapolei at No. 1 Kahuku on Saturday.

No. 5 Saint Louis meets Kamehameha on Friday at Skippa Diaz Stadium. The winner will advance to play regular-season winner Punahou for the second-round title.

In OIA Division I, Farrington visits No. 7 Waipahu, and No. 10 Aiea plays Kailua at Radford’s John Velasco Field in elimination playoff battles.

Star-Advertiser Football Top 10

Oct. 17, 2022

Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW

1. Kahuku (13) (8-2, 6-0 OIA Open) 130 1

> def. No. 3 Mililani 29-17

> next: vs. Kapolei, Saturday

2. Punahou (7-1, 4-0 ILH Open) 116 2

> won at Kamehameha, 69-7

> next: bye (vs. Saint Louis-Kamehameha winner, Oct. 29)

3. Mililani (6-3, 5-1 OIA Open) 105 3

> lost at No. 1 Kahuku 29-17

> next: vs. Campbell, Friday

4. Campbell (6-2, 4-2 OIA Open) 91 4

> bye

> next: at Mililani, Friday

5. Saint Louis (3-4, 2-2 ILH Open) 72 5

> bye

> next: vs. Kamehameha, Friday (Skippa Diaz)

6. Kapolei (6-3, 3-3 OIA Open) 62 6

> won at Leilehua 38-14

> next: at No. 1 Kahuku, Saturday

7. Waipahu (7-1, 6-0 OIA D-I) 40 7

> bye

> next: vs. Farrington, Friday

8. ‘Iolani (9-0, 6-0 ILH D-I) 36 8

> def. Pac-Five 49-14

> next: bye

9. Lahainaluna (8-0, 7-0 MIL) 19 9

>. def. Baldwin 35-0

> next: at King Kekaulike, Saturday

10. Aiea (7-2, 5-1 OIA D-I) 16 10

> won at Farrington 31-10

> next: vs. Kailua, Saturday, John Velasco Field