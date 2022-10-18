Hawaii Prep World | Sports Football Top 10: Comeback helps Kahuku stay No. 1 By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 12:18 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. For a moment, it appeared Mililani was about to rock the prep football world. Then, No. 1 Kahuku did Kahuku things. The defending state champion in the Open Division turned a 9-7 deficit into a 20-point lead, closing the regular season with a 29-17 win over Mililani on Saturday. Kahuku collected all 13 first-place votes to remain atop the Star-Advertiser Football Top 10 for the 11th consecutive week. Punahou, Mililani, Campbell and Saint Louis rounded out the first five as the Top 10 remained status quo. Playoff games in the OIA and ILH kick off this weekend, including No. 4 Campbell at No. 3 Mililani on Friday and No. 6 Kapolei at No. 1 Kahuku on Saturday. No. 5 Saint Louis meets Kamehameha on Friday at Skippa Diaz Stadium. The winner will advance to play regular-season winner Punahou for the second-round title. In OIA Division I, Farrington visits No. 7 Waipahu, and No. 10 Aiea plays Kailua at Radford’s John Velasco Field in elimination playoff battles. Star-Advertiser Football Top 10 Oct. 17, 2022 Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW 1. Kahuku (13) (8-2, 6-0 OIA Open) 130 1 > def. No. 3 Mililani 29-17 > next: vs. Kapolei, Saturday 2. Punahou (7-1, 4-0 ILH Open) 116 2 > won at Kamehameha, 69-7 > next: bye (vs. Saint Louis-Kamehameha winner, Oct. 29) 3. Mililani (6-3, 5-1 OIA Open) 105 3 > lost at No. 1 Kahuku 29-17 > next: vs. Campbell, Friday 4. Campbell (6-2, 4-2 OIA Open) 91 4 > bye > next: at Mililani, Friday 5. Saint Louis (3-4, 2-2 ILH Open) 72 5 > bye > next: vs. Kamehameha, Friday (Skippa Diaz) 6. Kapolei (6-3, 3-3 OIA Open) 62 6 > won at Leilehua 38-14 > next: at No. 1 Kahuku, Saturday 7. Waipahu (7-1, 6-0 OIA D-I) 40 7 > bye > next: vs. Farrington, Friday 8. ‘Iolani (9-0, 6-0 ILH D-I) 36 8 > def. Pac-Five 49-14 > next: bye 9. Lahainaluna (8-0, 7-0 MIL) 19 9 >. def. Baldwin 35-0 > next: at King Kekaulike, Saturday 10. Aiea (7-2, 5-1 OIA D-I) 16 10 > won at Farrington 31-10 > next: vs. Kailua, Saturday, John Velasco Field Also receiving votes: Konawaena 13, Waianae 6, Moanalua 4, Kamehameha 2, Maui 2, Nanakuli 1. Previous Story Familiarity breeds content for Warriors defense Next Story Scoreboard – Oct. 18 , 2022