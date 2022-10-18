Dan Snyder should be removed as Washington Commanders owner, Colts owner says

Billionaire Jim Irsay is adding to the growing pressure on Dan Snyder, owner of the NFL’s Washington Commanders.

Irsay, who owns the National Football League’s Indianapolis Colts, told reporters today that there should be “serious consideration” about removing Snyder from his role with the Commanders and having him sell the franchise. Snyder bought the team in 1999.

The Washington Post published stories about the toxic workplace culture at the team, leading to a congressional committee investigation of the allegations this year. Washington’s attorney general has nearly completed its own investigation of Snyder and is planning to take action in the case, the Post reported this week.

“Once owners talk amongst each other, they’ll arrive to the right decision,” Irsay told reporters. “Unfortunately, I believe that that’s the road we probably need to go down,” he said of removing Snyder.

“It’s gravely concerning to me the things that have occurred there over the last 20 years,” Irsay said.

A spokesperson for the Commanders called Irsay’s comments “highly inappropriate, but not surprising.”

“It is unfortunate that Mr. Irsay decided to go public with his statement today, while an investigation is in process and the team has had no opportunity to formally respond to allegations,” the spokesperson said in an emailed statement. “We are confident that, when he has an opportunity to see the actual evidence in this case, Mr. Irsay will conclude that there is no reason for the Snyders to consider selling the franchise. And they won’t.”