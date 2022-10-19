2 men arrested after man robbed in Chinatown

Honolulu police arrested two men after they allegedly robbed a 58-year-old man in Chinatown.
Police said two men assaulted the victim in the 900 block of River Street on the night of Oct. 4 and took his money and cigarettes.
Officers located the suspects, ages 18 and 24, in Iwilei Tuesday afternoon and arrested them on suspicion of second-degree robbery.
