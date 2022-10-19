comscore Honolulu man is charged in deadly fentanyl sale | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honolulu man is charged in deadly fentanyl sale

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:49 a.m.

A Honolulu man has been arrested and charged by federal prosecutors for allegedly supplying fentanyl that led to the Oct. 9 death of a “young resident.” Read more

