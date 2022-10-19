Honolulu man is charged in deadly fentanyl sale

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A Honolulu man has been arrested and charged by federal prosecutors for allegedly supplying fentanyl that led to the Oct. 9 death of a “young resident.”

Bronson Kepa‘a, 38, was charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl and a firearm offense after he was arrested Monday.

“Increased trafficking of fentanyl, an extremely lethal synthetic opioid, promises to cause significant harm in our state,” said U.S. Attorney Clare E. Connors in a news release. “As demonstrated by this case, a very small dose — one pill — has the potential to kill, and while federal and local law enforcement will continue their joint efforts to investigate illegal drug trafficking, including trafficking resulting in overdose deaths, everyone should be aware of the terrible dangers of fentanyl.”

Authorities declined to release the name, age or any other information about the victim.

Kepa‘a’s attorney, Cynthia A. Kagiwada, declined comment.

Kepa‘a and other “identified and unidentified subjects” are the target of a joint investigation by agents with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Honolulu police and other law enforcement partners.

The probe is focused on the distribution of controlled substances, including methamphetamine and fentanyl; money laundering; and conspiracy, according to federal court documents.

On Oct. 9 the Honolulu Police Department contacted the DEA about a suspected overdose, and agents arrived at about 2:45 p.m. when the victim was identified by his grandmother.

The Honolulu Fire Department tested a substance found near the victim’s body that was confirmed as fentanyl, according to federal court documents.

“Dangerous and highly addictive synthetic drugs like methamphetamine and fentanyl are wreaking havoc on our communities and killing people at increasing rates,” said DEA Hawaii District Office Assistant Special Agent in Charge Victor Vazquez in a statement. “This case illustrates the collaborative work, alongside our local law enforcement partners, to target and hold drug traffickers accountable who drive addiction and threaten public safety.”

The grandmother told federal agents that at 11 p.m. Oct. 7 she had driven the victim and one of his friends to a house in Kalama Valley, and told agents she knew the victim smoked marijuana but didn’t know they were trying to buy fentanyl.

A search of the victim’s phone showed that at 10 p.m. that night he tried calling several people looking for “fent,” a slang term for fentanyl. One of those sources was the friend.

Federal agents and police said they traced the fatal fentanyl dose to Kepa‘a.

Each fentanyl pill purchased that night was $30, according to the complaint.

An unidentified person cooperating with law enforcement told agents that his source of supply for fentanyl and crystal methamphetamine was a person named “Bronzy,” and that he had just returned from Wahiawa after buying half an ounce of fentanyl for $1,400, a quarter- pound of crystal methamphetamine for approximately $1,800 and an ounce of cannabis for $125.

Kepa‘a was identified as “Bronzy.”

The cooperating witness said he contacted Kepa‘a via text message and via the Signal encrypted messaging app, designed to “never collect or store any sensitive information,” according to court documents.

Text messages show that the cooperating witness sent Kepa‘a the following message: “Yo bossman…sent 7 tickets ($700)…if get soda (cocaine) ill take some pls, if not then half album (fentanyl)? Also can I purchase some norcos (narcotics)? Like 10-15? Ill give cash or white bars (Xanax).”

A number allegedly belonging to Kepa‘a replied, “No painkillers, get soda and windows (crystal methamphetamine).”

The slang in the messages was interpreted by a DEA agent working the case, according to a sworn declaration.

POLICE AND DEA agents executed a search warrant at 8:05 a.m. Monday at a unit on Kamahao Place in Pearl City. Kepa‘a was detained in an upstairs bedroom while a search of the unit “revealed suspected fentanyl powder in baggies in the open on the floor and within a false bottom hairspray can nearby, totaling approximately 61 grams,” according to federal court documents. Investigators said they also found a loaded gun inside a fanny pack near the foot of the bed where Kepa‘a was located. Also allegedly in the fanny pack was 25 grams of crystal methamphetamine, and about 1 kilogram of crystal methamphetamine was also recovered from the bedroom.

Investigators also said they found two semi-automatic rifles in the living room, and one suspected automatic rifle in an insulated bag with multiple loaded rifle magazines in the same bag in the living room, according to court documents. Multiple boxes of ammunition were also recovered from the residence.

“The tragic death of a young Honolulu resident associated with at least one member of this group resulted from an overdose of fentanyl. This overdose death and others afflicting our community highlights a pernicious problem, and this investigation demonstrates what can be accomplished with a coordinated law enforcement effort,” said acting HPD Chief Rade Vanic. “Those profiting from the distribution of fentanyl and the suffering of our community will be held accountable for their actions, and we remain committed to keeping our municipality safe from those who peddle poison to our ohana and friends.”

Kepa‘a faces a maximum term of life in prison with a mandatory minimum of 10 years on the drug offenses. In addition, for the firearm offense he faces a mandatory five years in prison consecutive to any sentence imposed on the drug charges, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

His detention hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Friday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Rom A. Trader.

IN HONOLULU, 55 people died of fatal fentanyl overdoses between 2017 and 2021, according to the state Department of Health. Between October 2021 and September, emergency medical services technicians have responded to 132 fentanyl overdoses statewide, 44 of them on Oahu, 24 in September alone.

“The 24 incidents in September (none were DOA) is by far the highest monthly total, so the nonfatal overdoses appear to be increasing of late,” Daniel Galanis, an epidemiologist with the Health Department’s Emergency Medical Services and Injury Prevention System Branch, told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. “Obviously, primary prevention (i.e., not abusing fentanyl) is the ideal, but in the event of an overdose, it is important to call 911 as soon as possible. Also, we have seen some encouraging associations between bystander administration of naloxone and outcomes of EMS patients.”

Gary Yabuta, executive director of the Hawaii HIDTA, told the Star-Advertiser that although methamphetamine remains Hawaii’s greatest drug threat, fentanyl is a deadlier form of drug abuse.

“I’ve been concerned about fentanyl crossing our Hawaiian shores for five years,” said Yabuta, a former Maui police chief. “We now have two battlefronts in Hawaii: meth and fentanyl.”

Most of the fentanyl comes from the mainland, typically through the mail and commercial travel, Nicole K. Nishida, a DEA spokesperson, told the Star-Advertiser.

“The two Mexican cartels responsible for flooding our communities with fentanyl are the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. They are intentionally poisoning people in an effort to drive addiction and generate profits. We urge parents and caregivers to educate themselves about the dangers of fentanyl and then have important conversations with their kids and loved ones so they can make educated decisions,” said Nishida. “Young adults and teens are being deceived — they think they are buying a real prescription pill, but it’s fake and contains fentanyl.”